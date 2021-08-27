First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh Sells 4,203 Shares

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh sold 4,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $102,679.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

First Foundation stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. First Foundation Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.29 and a twelve month high of $25.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.22.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. First Foundation had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $71.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is presently 19.15%.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of First Foundation from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Foundation by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

