First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Shares Down 3.1%

First Mining Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)’s share price fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. 156,150 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 783,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.32.

First Mining Gold Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMGF)

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. The company also explores for silver, copper, and iron ore deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. The company holds a portfolio of 13 mineral assets covering approximately 190,000 hectares located in Canada and the United States.

