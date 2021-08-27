First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stake Lessened by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 23.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 97.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,532,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,564,000 after acquiring an additional 755,606 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,404,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,068,012,000 after acquiring an additional 616,118 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,788,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,516,000 after acquiring an additional 568,388 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 336.8% in the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 605,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,036,000 after acquiring an additional 467,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1,860.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 442,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,029 shares during the last quarter. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.21.

Shares of FRC opened at $198.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $100.38 and a 12 month high of $204.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.96.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 15.15%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

