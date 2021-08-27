First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Update

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the July 29th total of 36,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMHI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.49. 20,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,517. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.36 and a 52-week high of $57.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.59.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.