First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Up 205.6% in August

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 205.6% from the July 29th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QABA opened at $54.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.40. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 135.9% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 25.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 13.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.