First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) Trading Down 0%

First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.74 and last traded at $19.74. Approximately 259 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000.

