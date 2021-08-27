Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce sales of $70.90 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $71.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.30 million. Fiverr International reported sales of $52.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year sales of $285.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $284.50 million to $287.34 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $382.46 million, with estimates ranging from $379.89 million to $385.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on FVRR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $235.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.45.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 329.4% during the 2nd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 21,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,625 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 15,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 172.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares during the last quarter. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FVRR stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.07. 14,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 882,042. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.77 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $215.05. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $336.00.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fiverr International (FVRR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.