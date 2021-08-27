FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.350-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.330. The company issued revenue guidance of -.FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.800-$13.000 EPS.

FLT traded up $4.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,052. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $257.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $214.88 and a 12 month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 31.43%. The firm had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $318.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 55.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $80,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

