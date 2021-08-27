Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 61,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,117. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.
About Focus Graphite
