Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 291,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FCSMF remained flat at $$0.06 during midday trading on Friday. 61,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,117. Focus Graphite has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.06.

About Focus Graphite

Focus Graphite Inc is an exploration and mining company, which produces graphite concentrate. Its projects include Lac Knife, Lac Tetepisca, and Lac Guinecour. The company was founded by Gary Economo and Jeffrey York on December 30, 1998 and is headquartered in Kingston, Canada.

