Folgory Coin Price Tops $2.65 on Exchanges (FLG)

Folgory Coin (CURRENCY:FLG) traded 71.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Folgory Coin has traded down 72.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Folgory Coin coin can currently be purchased for $2.65 or 0.00005494 BTC on major exchanges. Folgory Coin has a total market cap of $46.43 million and approximately $398,863.00 worth of Folgory Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Folgory Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

Folgory Coin Coin Profile

Folgory Coin (FLG) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2019. Folgory Coin’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,525,493 coins. Folgory Coin’s official Twitter account is @Folgory1 . Folgory Coin’s official website is folgory.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Folgory is a digital merchant solution based on the crypto platform. Its design enables users to store and instantly accept different types of crypto. “

Folgory Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Folgory Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Folgory Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Folgory Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Folgory Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Folgory Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.