Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in Ford Motor by 5.2% during the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 15,263 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 38,158 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 3,956 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,106,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,335,930. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.15.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

In other news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,994.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,745,775. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

