Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) Short Interest Up 141.4% in August

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUMF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,396,700 shares, an increase of 141.4% from the July 29th total of 1,407,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 253.5 days.

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.65. 1,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,019. Fortescue Metals Group has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.30.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

