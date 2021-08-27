Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Fortis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from C$61.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fortis alerts:

NYSE FTS opened at $45.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Fortis has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortis had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 6.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Fortis will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.82%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortis by 7.3% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 5,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.8% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.