Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Posts Earnings Results

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS.

NYSE FRO opened at $7.61 on Friday. Frontline has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $9.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Frontline stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) by 297.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 178,997 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.12% of Frontline worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRO. Danske raised shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Frontline currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Frontline Company Profile

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

