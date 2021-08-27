Frontline (NYSE:FRO) Shares Gap Down to $7.61

Frontline Ltd. (NYSE:FRO) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.61, but opened at $7.32. Frontline shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 8,228 shares trading hands.

FRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Frontline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.70 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Frontline from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.18.

Get Frontline alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.35.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Frontline had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $170.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Frontline Ltd. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $80,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontline in the first quarter worth $87,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Frontline in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Company Profile (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Frontline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.