FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on the stock.

FRP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get FRP Advisory Group alerts:

Shares of FRP Advisory Group stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.52) on Tuesday. FRP Advisory Group has a 52-week low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 135 ($1.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 126.04. The firm has a market capitalization of £282.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.40%.

About FRP Advisory Group

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Advisory Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP Advisory Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.