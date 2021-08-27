FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $20.96. FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs shares last traded at $20.88, with a volume of 87,968 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUFD. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.