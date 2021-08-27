FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $33.34. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January shares last traded at $33.27, with a volume of 14,975 shares trading hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.98.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at approximately $791,000.

