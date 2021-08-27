FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.56.

NASDAQ FTCI opened at $10.58 on Thursday. FTC Solar has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $15.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.92.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $50.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $151,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $191,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $217,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the second quarter worth $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

