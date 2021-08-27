FUD.finance (FUD) Market Cap Reaches $212,108.18

FUD.finance (CURRENCY:FUD) traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. FUD.finance has a market cap of $212,108.18 and $161.00 worth of FUD.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FUD.finance has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FUD.finance coin can currently be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00018600 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.80 or 0.00053440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.90 or 0.00776499 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00100569 BTC.

FUD.finance Profile

FUD is a coin. FUD.finance’s total supply is 23,621 coins and its circulating supply is 23,620 coins. FUD.finance’s official website is fud.finance . FUD.finance’s official Twitter account is @dontrugme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fud.Finance aims to end waste in the cryptoverse by promoting memes that fud and expose poor, risky and unhealthy projects. It aims to recycle the shitcoins that people have in their wallets into something fun and memorable – like an NFT. “

Buying and Selling FUD.finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FUD.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FUD.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FUD.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

