Fuji Media (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) Shares Down 6.4%

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FJTNF) shares traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30. 100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.13.

Fuji Media Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FJTNF)

Fuji Media Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the broadcasting activities in Japan. The company operates through Media & Content, Urban Development, Hotels & Resorts, and Other segments. It is involved in television broadcasting, including satellite broadcasting, radio broadcasting, streaming platforms, content production, games, music, advertising, publishing, and direct marketing activities.

