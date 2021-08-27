Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.060-$1.190 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$930 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $881.92 million.

Shares of FNKO opened at $19.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.50. Funko has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $994.33 million, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.41.

Get Funko alerts:

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet cut Funko from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.39.

In related news, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 43,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $881,596.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $3,254,402.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,353,205 shares of company stock valued at $30,535,322 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 160.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 286,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 176,358 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.57% of Funko worth $6,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.