FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Raised by Zacks Investment Research

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Alvopetro Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst S. Ralston now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Alvopetro Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Shares of Alvopetro Energy stock opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of hydrocarbons onshore. Its natural gas projects include Caburé and Gomo. The company was founded on September 25, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

