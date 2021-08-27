FY2021 EPS Estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Lowered by National Bank Financial

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.68 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$223.36 million during the quarter.

