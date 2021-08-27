FY2021 EPS Estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) Lowered by Analyst

Meridian Mining UK Societas (CVE:MNO) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Meridian Mining UK Societas in a report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Beacon Securities analyst M. Curran now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Meridian Mining UK Societas’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock opened at C$0.45 on Thursday. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$50.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38.

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining activities in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the EspigÃ£o polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in RondÃ´nia.

