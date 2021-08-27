FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Lifted by Capital One Financial

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) – Analysts at Capital One Financial upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.54. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Rexford Industrial Realty’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.06% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $104.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.40.

NYSE REXR opened at $60.14 on Thursday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 92.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $869,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REXR. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 729.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $154,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

