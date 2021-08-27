FY2022 EPS Estimates for Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) Reduced by Analyst

Dye & Durham Limited (TSE:DND) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dye & Durham in a report released on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.36. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$50.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dye & Durham currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.90.

Dye & Durham stock opened at C$46.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a PE ratio of -40.29. Dye & Durham has a 12-month low of C$19.42 and a 12-month high of C$53.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a current ratio of 6.53.

Dye & Durham Company Profile

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

