Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gain Therapeutics Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx(TM) target identification platform. It involved in identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites which have never before been targeted. The company is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. Gain Therapeutics Inc. is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Gain Therapeutics alerts:

GANX opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.09, a current ratio of 18.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Gain Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $17.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.86.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities analysts forecast that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in Gain Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. 8.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gain Therapeutics Company Profile

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a development stage biotechnology company, engages in developing various therapeutics to treat diseases caused by protein misfolding. It focuses rare genetic diseases and neurological disorders. The company uses its Site-Directed Enzyme Enhancement Therapy platform to discover novel allosteric sites on misfolded proteins and identify proprietary small molecules that bind these sites and restore protein folding, treating the underlying disease.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gain Therapeutics (GANX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gain Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gain Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.