Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Trading Down 5%

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.52 and last traded at $2.65. 126,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,022,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.79.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GOTU. Citigroup lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura raised Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $8.80.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $644.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of -1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 96.40%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile (NYSE:GOTU)

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.