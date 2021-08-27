Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 2,953 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG)

Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOG) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $3,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 62.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $326,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $202.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $141.20 and a 1-year high of $207.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.23.

