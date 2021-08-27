Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires 7,330 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 110.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,993 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,810,440 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,505,168,000 after purchasing an additional 15,067,867 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth $425,297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,664,650 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $515,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497,571 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $146,627,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $87,589,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 2.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.94.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.00 to $36.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Freeport-McMoRan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.99.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

