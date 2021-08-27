Gateway Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.2% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 171,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS by 8.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 292,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 22,920 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the first quarter worth $19,197,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in ViacomCBS in the first quarter valued at $1,353,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VIAC stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.99 and a 52 week high of $101.97.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ViacomCBS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price objective on ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barrington Research raised ViacomCBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised ViacomCBS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.96.

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

