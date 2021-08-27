Gateway Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gateway Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $598,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 194.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,035 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.80.

NYSE OXY opened at $24.00 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.49.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

