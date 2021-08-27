GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €29.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €37.31 ($43.90).

ETR G1A opened at €38.96 ($45.84) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €39.73 ($46.74). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €36.01.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

