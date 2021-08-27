Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GBERY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GBERY traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,720. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $55.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

