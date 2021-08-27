General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by AR Asset Management Inc.

AR Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,140 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. General Motors accounts for approximately 1.9% of AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. AR Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after purchasing an additional 949,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $827,218,000 after buying an additional 84,386 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after buying an additional 5,119,027 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of General Motors by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,732,480 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $674,148,000 after buying an additional 2,820,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,314,452 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $535,208,000 after buying an additional 315,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GM traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 16,570,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,926,094. The stock has a market cap of $70.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.63, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. General Motors has a 1 year low of $28.24 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.41.

In related news, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $384,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,113 shares in the company, valued at $7,816,453.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Tsien sold 16,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $1,086,446.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,013.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 215,975 shares of company stock worth $13,595,817. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.