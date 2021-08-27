Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Insider Matthew Stanton Sells 1,500 Shares

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) insider Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $37,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Stanton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total transaction of $33,945.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Matthew Stanton sold 3,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $75,090.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.08, for a total transaction of $42,120.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Matthew Stanton sold 6,000 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $163,380.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Matthew Stanton sold 1,500 shares of Generation Bio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $51,075.00.

GBIO opened at $24.15 on Friday. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 5.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.55.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

GBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generation Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Generation Bio by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 73,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,995,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Generation Bio by 40,459.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after buying an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

