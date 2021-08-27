Generation Development Group Limited to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GDG)

Generation Development Group Limited (ASX:GDG) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 105.55 and a current ratio of 105.55.

In other news, insider Jonathan Tooth acquired 107,379 shares of Generation Development Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.87 ($0.62) per share, for a total transaction of A$93,312.35 ($66,651.68). Also, insider Robert Coombe 245,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th.

Generation Development Group Limited manages and markets life insurance and life investment products and services to the retail sector in Australia. It offers investment bond product solutions; and administration services, including unit pricing, fund valuation, investment and fund accounting, fund administration, and business registry.

