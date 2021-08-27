Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Up 6.5%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) shares were up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.72 and last traded at $8.71. Approximately 15,188 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 825,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.18.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Genesis Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $980.62 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 2.77.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.42). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 9.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.82%. The firm had revenue of $503.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.82) EPS. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -38.96%.

In related news, CEO Grant E. Sims bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $83,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,002,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,164,410.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James E. Davison acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $193,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 64,000 shares of company stock worth $519,160. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,961 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $1,913,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth $856,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,774,000 after purchasing an additional 773,392 shares in the last quarter. 51.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesis Energy Company Profile (NYSE:GEL)

Genesis Energy LP engages in the provision of midstream services and produces natural soda ash. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Pipeline Transportation, Sodium Minerals and Sulfur Services, Onshore Facilities and Transportation, and Marine Transportation. The Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment owns interests in crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations through its offshore pipeline transportation segment.

