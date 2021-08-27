Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) Short Interest Update

Genfit SA (OTCMKTS:GNFTF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 69.6% from the July 29th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Genfit stock remained flat at $$3.71 during trading on Friday. Genfit has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $6.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.73.
About Genfit
