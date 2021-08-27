Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $87.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.
In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of THRM stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.
Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gentherm
Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.
