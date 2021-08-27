Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $87.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.33.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum raised Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Gentherm from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, VP Yijing Brentano sold 1,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $131,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,211 shares in the company, valued at $816,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total value of $68,945.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,770 shares of company stock worth $224,146. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after buying an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Gentherm by 401.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,370 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after buying an additional 36,322 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in Gentherm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 10,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Gentherm by 108.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 234,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $17,356,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Gentherm by 15.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,109 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM stock opened at $84.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.49. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $38.99 and a fifty-two week high of $87.35.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Gentherm had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 10.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gentherm will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Gentherm

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

