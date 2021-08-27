Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad stock remained flat at $$17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.00.

Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile

Genting Malaysia Bhd. engages in the provision of casinos, leisure, and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Leisure and Hospitality, Properties, and Investment and Others. The Leisure and Hospitality segment comprises resort activities including gaming, hotels, food and beverage, theme parks, retail, entertainment attractions, tours and travel related services, and other supporting services.

