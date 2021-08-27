Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Genting Malaysia Berhad (OTCMKTS:GMALY) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Genting Malaysia Berhad stock remained flat at $$17.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.38. Genting Malaysia Berhad has a one year low of $12.01 and a one year high of $17.00.
Genting Malaysia Berhad Company Profile
