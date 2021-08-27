German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.50 Million

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce sales of $53.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $52.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $51.67 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $207.87 million, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of GABC traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,683,000 after buying an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in German American Bancorp by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

