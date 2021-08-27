Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 155,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTY opened at $30.78 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

GTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

