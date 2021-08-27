Gitcoin (GTC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $68.27 Million

Gitcoin (CURRENCY:GTC) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Gitcoin has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Gitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $10.26 or 0.00021594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gitcoin has a market cap of $145.65 million and $68.27 million worth of Gitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00052956 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003014 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014228 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00052913 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.28 or 0.00758424 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00099602 BTC.

Gitcoin is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Gitcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,198,202 coins. The Reddit community for Gitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/gitcoincommunity . Gitcoin’s official Twitter account is @gitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

