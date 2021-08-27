Glassman Wealth Services Acquires 449 Shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,019,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 145.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 18,639 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. bought a new position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the first quarter valued at $248,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2,466.7% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 32.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKF traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.55. 7,886 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,051,232. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $36.73 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.33.

