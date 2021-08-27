Glassman Wealth Services Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in American Tower were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMT. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.00.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,246 shares of company stock valued at $2,301,156. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $283.18. 960,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. The stock has a market cap of $128.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.90. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

