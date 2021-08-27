Glassman Wealth Services Purchases 359 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 527.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Snap were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Snap by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Snap by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its stake in Snap by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 18,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,196,249.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,237,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,225,736.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $71,706,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,474,122 shares of company stock worth $455,371,327.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.60.

SNAP stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.37. 304,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,773,557. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $80.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a PE ratio of -140.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $982.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.57 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 22.49% and a negative return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snap

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

