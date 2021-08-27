Glassman Wealth Services Reduces Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Xylem were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.37. 5,635 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,800. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XYL shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

