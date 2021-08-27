Glassman Wealth Services Sells 1,308 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Glassman Wealth Services decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 68.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in Eaton by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Eaton during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.33.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $167.34 per share, for a total transaction of $167,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,319 shares of company stock worth $7,918,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Eaton stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.07. 12,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,957,653. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $171.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.70%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

